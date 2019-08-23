Byron's Amy Kyllo named 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Amy Kyllo, of Olmstead County, was named the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old college student from Byron, Minnesota will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for the nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. Kyllo also won Miss Congeniality.

Daughter to Paul and Susan Kyllo, she attends the Association Free Lutheran Bible School.

Elizabeth Krienke, of Lester Prairie and Brittney Tiede, of Le Center were selected as runners up.

Rachel Paskewitz, Grace Jeurissen and Krienke were named scholarship winners.

Kyllo will now begin her yearlong reign making public appearances on behalf of Minnesota’s dairy families.

Advertisement

Her first day on duty, Thursday, will be served in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for almost eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter.

The butter sculptor, Linda Christensen, will do the honors in her 48th year carving the princesses.