BWCA fire caused by humans, US Forest Service says

The U.S. Forest Service-Superior says the fire located last week near Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake was human-caused.

The fire was detected on June 13. Crews have been working to suppress the fire and a helicopter has been assigned to assist the work.

The current size of the fire is estimated to be 22 acres.

There is a chance for a thunderstorm Monday night, but the amount of rainfall is expected to be low. It could bring strong winds, however.

The area was closed down last week. In addition, the Superior National Forest has issued a fire restriction until further notice.