Bus flips over in heavy fog Friday morning in Stearns County

A driver was hurt Friday morning after deputies say his bus went off the road and flipped over Friday morning in Stearns County.

The sheriff's office reports the crash happened along County Road 18 near County Road 25 in North Fork Township.

According to deputies, the 73-year-old driver of the bus apparently lost sight of the road because of the thick fog, and drove off the road, and ended up flipping over. The driver had just started his route and no children were on board.

The driver should be okay, deputies say.