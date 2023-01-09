Bus carrying wrestling team catches fire on Wisconsin highway

article

A coach bus carrying a wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering caught fire in rural Barron County, Wisconsin, Saturday night.

In a press release, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the fire started with the brake system in the rear of the bus.

Everyone on the bus was able to get off and no one was injured. The bus was destroyed in the fire.

The sheriff’s office says the whole team was taken to their office and fed "jail snack packs and sandwiches" while another bus was arranged.