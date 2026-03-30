Burnsville teen shooting: 19-year-old charged with murder

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The Brief Da’Carri Rennel Hood, 19, of St. Paul, has since been charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Burnsville. The shooting occurred around 10:33 p.m. on Feb. 9, in the stairwell of an apartment complex. Police believe an argument between two groups led to the shooting.



Police have charged a 19-year-old from St. Paul with second-degree murder following the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Burnsville.

Burnsville teen shooting

What we know:

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says it has filed charges in connection with the Feb. 9 shooting in Burnsville that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say that Da’Carri Rennel Hood, 19, of St. Paul, has been charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder, and has been taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Dakota County, around 10:33 p.m., Burnsville police were dispatched to an apartment complex on a report of gunshots heard in a hallway.

Upon arrival, charges state that several officers located one victim lying face down, with a single 9 mm casing near him.

Through an investigation that interviewed several witnesses, charges state that authorities learned five people had gotten out of a vehicle that drove by the apartment complex, while the driver stayed inside. The group then walked down a hallway into a building stairwell.

Charges state that Hood was part of a second group that entered the stairwell, after which at least two shots could be heard, according to the charges.

Following the shooting, charges state that Hood can be seen exiting the apartment building with a gun in his hand.

Within minutes of the shooting, he is also heard saying he shot the victim because they had "upped" a gun on him, so it was either "him or me."

An hour later, he is also heard saying he needed to leave because he had just shot someone and was "going to jail," according to the charges.