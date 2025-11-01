Burnsville Pumpkin Smash highlights importance of recycling pumpkins
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The latest trend in getting rid of your pumpkin is taking place in many cities, including Burnsville on Saturday.
Get ready to roll, crush and compost at Burnsville's annual Pumpkin Smash event happening Nov. 1 at Neill Park.
Burnsville Pumpkin Smash
What we know:
The Pumpkin Smash will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., offering a fun and educational experience about composting. Attendees can learn about the importance of composting and how to use compost products effectively.
Cassidy Carlisle from the City of Burnsville will be present to discuss the benefits of using compost products and share statistics on the pumpkins composted over the last five years at this event.
What you can do:
Participants are encouraged to bring pumpkins for composting, but it's important to know what is acceptable. Painted pumpkins and those with candles should not be brought to the event.
The Source: Information from the City of Burnsville.