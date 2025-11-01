Burnsville Pumpkin Smash highlights importance of recycling pumpkins

The Brief Roll, smash, hit it with bat. Many cities are smash and composting pumpkins this weekend following Halloween. Attendees can learn about the benefits of composting pumpkins and other items. Check with your local city about pumpkin composting opportunities and events.



The latest trend in getting rid of your pumpkin is taking place in many cities, including Burnsville on Saturday.

Get ready to roll, crush and compost at Burnsville's annual Pumpkin Smash event happening Nov. 1 at Neill Park.

Burnsville Pumpkin Smash

What we know:

The Pumpkin Smash will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., offering a fun and educational experience about composting. Attendees can learn about the importance of composting and how to use compost products effectively.

Cassidy Carlisle from the City of Burnsville will be present to discuss the benefits of using compost products and share statistics on the pumpkins composted over the last five years at this event.

What you can do:

Participants are encouraged to bring pumpkins for composting, but it's important to know what is acceptable. Painted pumpkins and those with candles should not be brought to the event.