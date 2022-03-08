Burnsville High School clears lockdown, no weapon found

Burnsville High School has ended a lockdown that began Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a weapon in the school.

According to an announcement from BHS principal Dave Helke, "following a comprehensive search at the school, police did not find any weapon."

According to the announcement, starting immediately students will be released classroom by classroom. Buses will run their normal routes and students will be allowed to leave in their cars as normal. Police will be managing traffic.

Burnsville Police say there are no reports of injuries.

Parents were initially sent emails and text alerts to notify them of the situation, and Helke sent the following message to the BHS community:

Advertisement

"This message is to let you know that the school is currently on lock down, as of 11:30 a.m., due to a report of a weapon in the school. Students and staff are safe. Police are at the school now to search and ensure the facility is secure. Parents should not come to the school at this time. You will not be able to access the building."