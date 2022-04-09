Burnsville crash leaves 1 dead, 2 severely injured

article

One person is dead, and two others are severely injured, after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning.

The Burnsville Police Department says it was investigating a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn. When they arrived, officers said they noticed three people get into a vehicle and speed away from the parking lot.

The crash in Burnsville killed one person and severely injured two others. Police say the occupants appeared to be teens. (FOX 9) Expand

Around 6:26 a.m. officers located the vehicle, believed to be the same one that left, after it had crashed near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, less than a mile away from the hotel. Medics responded and treated the three occupants.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with "severe injuries," Burnsville PD said.

Police said the victims appeared to be teenagers, but no ages have been confirmed yet.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Burnsville Police Department with the accident investigation.