Burglary suspect arrested after chase through Edina, Minn.
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A burglary suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase Tuesday in Edina, Minnesota.
According to police, Tuesday night, officers pursued a speeding driver in Edina. The driver crashed his car in the Indian Hills neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. and fled on foot.
Officers located the suspect around 10 p.m. near McCauley Trail and McIntyre Point and took him into custody.
The suspect, a 51-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.