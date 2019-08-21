Burglary suspect arrested after chase through Edina, Minn.

article

A burglary suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase Tuesday in Edina, Minnesota.

According to police, Tuesday night, officers pursued a speeding driver in Edina. The driver crashed his car in the Indian Hills neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. and fled on foot.

Officers located the suspect around 10 p.m. near McCauley Trail and McIntyre Point and took him into custody.

The suspect, a 51-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.