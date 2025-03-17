Buffalo splash pad inspired by boy's death from brain tumor

The Brief The new splash pad in Buffalo was inspired by Andrew Haggenmiller, who died of a brain tumor just before his 5th birthday. The plan for the splash pad is taking shape near the Buffalo Community Center and the PenRad building. The project will break ground in 2026. The non-profit "Splash for Andrew" has raised $240,000 to make it happen.



When life gives you a rainy day, play in the puddles. That's exactly what little Andrew Haggenmiller did in his short life.

After being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor, he passed away months before his 5th birthday.

How the Splash Pad came together

Why you should care:

At a gathering to remember the boy a few years ago, family friend Amber Zednik had an idea.

"All of a sudden, I had this image in my head of Andrew's rain boots sitting on a fountain or a splash pad, so he is forever splashing," said Zednik.

That's when the idea for a splash pad was born, a plan that is now taking shape near Buffalo's new community center at the remodeled PenRad building.

Splash for Andrew

What they're saying:

"So much of the world didn't get the chance to know Andrew. They didn't get to know his love of splashing in puddles because they didn't get to meet him," said Zednick.

The non-profit Splash for Andrew was created, and the group approached the city. The Parks and Recreation department immediately jumped at the idea.

The non-profit is now raising $240,000 to make it happen, and the city is applying for grants to help the rest of the park take shape.

"We try really hard to keep him in our everyday life. We talk about him all the time," said Vicki Haggenmiller," Andrew's mom. "To have something that we can bring to our community to honor him is exciting."

The park will serve as a way to remember Andrew and serve city's residents as well.

"Buffalo doesn't have a splash pad, so even more reason because it is something that is good for the community that he lived in, the community that he loved," said Zednick.

What's next?

Timeline:

The project is expected to break ground in 2026, so kids can start splashing in 2027.

The non-profit is looking for sponsors, and those interested can contact the organization at splashforandrew.org.