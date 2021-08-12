Buffalo Allina clinic to reopen in September after deadly shooting

article

The Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, where a gunman opened fire on employees earlier this year, will be reopening in September, according to Allina Health.

One person was killed in the February shooting and four others were injured.

Employees will be able to visit the Buffalo Crossroads Clinic before the site is reopened to patients on Monday, Sept. 27.

"On behalf of Allina Health, we want to thank everyone, those nearby and those from around the country for the outpouring of love that has surrounded Allina Health and our Buffalo Crossroads Clinic team over the last several months," Allina Health said in a statement.

According to Allina Health more than $284,000 was donated to help the shooting victims and their families.

Those who wish to send well wishes to the Buffalo Crossroads clinic staff can email BuffaloCrossroads@Allina.com.

The shooter, Gregory Ulrich, has been charged in the incident. Wednesday, he was ruled mentally competent to stand trial.