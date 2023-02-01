Bryan Adams, Joan Jett coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center

He’ll be bringing his first real six-string and she’ll be bringing a love of rock and roll. That’s right Bryan Adams and Joan Jett are coming to the Xcel Energy Center this summer.

Adams announced his summer tour the So Happy It Hurts Tour featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be stopping in St. Paul on Monday, July 3. The tour follows the release of Adams’ 15th studio album "So Happy it Hurts."

Tickets go on sale at noon on Feb. 3.