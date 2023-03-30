Brothers survive western Wisconsin crash on rollercoaster road, family calls it a miracle

A western Wisconsin family calls it a miracle, a pair of brothers surviving a deadly car crash last month involving multiple vehicles on a dangerous, hilly stretch of county highway. The younger sibling suffered catastrophic injuries that his parents say should have killed him, but six weeks later, he is back home and back in school.

"I was pronounced dead on scene," Alex Sabrowsky told FOX 9’s Paul Blume during an interview inside the family’s Somerset, WI home on Thursday.

The way Sabrowsky figures it, there is no way in the world he should be here right now, not after the injuries he suffered in that February crash along Highway 65.

"I'm just happy to be alive, and thanking seat belts. I don't know why, but for some reason, we all had those things on," explained Alex Sabrowsky.

Alex and Ryan are separated by just 14 months. They were in a car full of youngsters, they say, doing what kids do, looking for thrills on a hilly, curvy stretch of Hwy 65 known by some locals as Roller Coaster Road.

Authorities have said the driver lost control on a crest and slammed into at least two other vehicles heading the opposite direction. One passenger was killed. Ryan was able to walk away with broken bones. Alex suffered grim internal injuries including a shattered pelvis that had to be pieced back together, and a traumatic brain injury that left him in a coma. He spent 6 weeks in the hospital, marking his 14th birthday while at Gillette Children’s.

"They just saved my life, basically," said Alex, calling his survival a miracle.

Added Ryan Sabrowsky, "It is amazing. It is a blessing, to be honest. I mean, obviously God does everything for a reason. And if you don't believe in God after this, I don't know. What can I tell you?"

The brothers have always shared an unbreakable bond that includes a love of sports. While Ryan wrestles and plays baseball, Alex is a hockey player. The pair has received a huge lift in their recoveries from one of their favorite teams, the Minnesota Wild.

Wild forward Brandon Duhaime visited Alex in the hospital, and left him an autographed #21 game jersey while Alex was unconscious. The brothers were also gifted matching Kirill Kaprizov autographed jerseys, the star forward writing #alexstrong. In addition, the family was invited to sit in a suite at a home game this week in St. Paul, getting to ride on the Zamboni between periods.

"It was legendary, once in a lifetime thing," said Alex, about the experience at the Xcel Energy Center.

Both brothers have now returned to school. Ryan returned with a message for his peers about risky behavior on the roads.

"Wear your seatbelt," said the 15-year old 9th grader.

"That's pretty much, that's the biggest thing. And if someone is doing something you're not comfortable with, just tell them. Just speak up. It's so worth it."