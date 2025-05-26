Brooklyn Park teen missing after saying she was going to see her boyfriend

article

A Brooklyn Park teen is missing after police say she left early Monday morning to see her boyfriend, according to an alert from the Minnesota BCA.

Missing teen in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

Police issued an alert early Monday morning for 19-year-old Elizabeth Marie Burton.

Burton was last seen leaving her home along Pearson Parkway near Norwood Park shortly after midnight.

The backstory:

Police say she told other people in her home that she was going out to meet her boyfriend. However, but no one saw a vehicle or the boyfriend.

Officers say they are concerned about her welfare.

What you can do:

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222 or call 911.