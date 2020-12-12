Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn Park police officer injured in shooting, suspect in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Multiple squads from different departments responded to the shooting along Georgia Avenue in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Friday night. (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park police officer, who was shot late Friday night, is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody, according to Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeffrey Lunde.

According to emergency dispatch, around 10:15 p.m., an officer was shot in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue N. Multiple agencies responded to search for the suspect, who was eventually found near County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North and taken into custody. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is the lead investigation agency on the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.