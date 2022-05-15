Brooklyn Park Police: 1 arrested after crash kills 1, seriously injures another

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Brooklyn Park Sunday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle fleeing Osseo Police at a high rate of speed was traveling south on County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park. According to Brooklyn Park Police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after crashing, but was quickly located and arrested thanks to "an observant citizen" who called 911.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Brooklyn Park Police says it is investigating the incident.