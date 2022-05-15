Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
21
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:36 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:20 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:36 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Brooklyn Park Police: 1 arrested after crash kills 1, seriously injures another

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:41PM
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Brooklyn Park Sunday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle fleeing Osseo Police at a high rate of speed was traveling south on County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park. According to Brooklyn Park Police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after crashing, but was quickly located and arrested thanks to "an observant citizen" who called 911.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Brooklyn Park Police says it is investigating the incident.