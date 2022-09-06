Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats

In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.

"We realized that a lot of the neighbors are frustrated, we’ve been hearing about this," Brooklyn Park Police inspector Elliot Faust told FOX 9 on Tuesday.

The cat colony has recently exploded in size to more than 200 animals that come out at night and take over the block.

"How many have you seen at once?" FOX 9’s Babs Santos asked a neighbor.

"Uh, probably about 20," Sean Masterman replied.

Stay cats are becoming a problem in one Brooklyn Center neighborhood, neighbors say. (Supplied)

Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust says the city looked into the problem, finding two residents who played a role in it by feeding the animals. Corrective orders were issued at those homes, but by then it was already too late; because the size of the colonies had taken off.

"There was 30 to 40 cats in at least one of the residences," Faust said. "We’ve deployed trail cameras to try to get an idea of where the cats are moving."

Other neighbors complain the cats are making a mess of the area with their feces… and even worse, spreading disease among local pets -- the rapidly multiplying population was too much for animal control to handle, so Brooklyn Park Police enlisted the help of two volunteer rescue organizations.

"So far to date we have trapped over 70 cats, we have neutered over 70 cats, and those cats have been returned," Faust said.

The city’s plan to get the situation under control is now in full effect, but they don’t anticipate the job will be done until mid-2023.

"We realize that’s a ways out and I know the residents around here are frustrated with that," Faust finished.