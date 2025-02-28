Brooklyn Park police find 1 dead, 1 seriously injured at 'chaotic' shooting scene

article

The Brief One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday morning. Police say they found a "chaotic" scene with two people suffering gunshot wounds. The two people involved were known to each other.



A Brooklyn Park shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Friday morning.

‘Chaotic’ shooting scene at Huntington Place Apartment

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 10:30 a.m., officers arrived at a "chaotic" scene at the Huntington Place Apartment Complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the two people involved were known to each other.

Authorities believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but it is currently under investigation.

The condition of the injured person is currently not known.