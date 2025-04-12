Brooklyn Park crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after motorists pull men from burning vehicle

article

The Brief A man is dead and another was hospitalized after a fiery crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning. Motorists helped the men get out of the burning vehicle after the crash. Authorities closed the highway for hours to investigate the crash.



A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning.

Fiery Brooklyn Park crash

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police say officers and firefighters responded to a reported single-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of Highway 252 and 80th Avenue/Humboldt Avenue just after 7:20 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle had started on fire.

Motorists then helped the men get out of the burning vehicle, according to a news release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities closed part of Highway 252 between 85th Avenue and Brookdale Drive to investigate the crash further on Saturday morning.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement agencies have not yet released information on which man was the driver and which one was the passenger or if any criminal charges are expected.