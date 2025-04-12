Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn Park crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after motorists pull men from burning vehicle

By
Published  April 12, 2025 11:49am CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
police lights article

Police lights. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A man is dead and another was hospitalized after a fiery crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning.
    • Motorists helped the men get out of the burning vehicle after the crash.
    • Authorities closed the highway for hours to investigate the crash. 

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning.

Fiery Brooklyn Park crash 

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police say officers and firefighters responded to a reported single-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of Highway 252 and 80th Avenue/Humboldt Avenue just after 7:20 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle had started on fire.

Motorists then helped the men get out of the burning vehicle, according to a news release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

The other man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities closed part of Highway 252 between 85th Avenue and Brookdale Drive to investigate the crash further on Saturday morning. 

What we don't know:

Law enforcement agencies have not yet released information on which man was the driver and which one was the passenger or if any criminal charges are expected.  

The Source: This story used information shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

Road incidentsBrooklyn Park