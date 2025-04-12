Brooklyn Park crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after motorists pull men from burning vehicle
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning.
Fiery Brooklyn Park crash
What we know:
Brooklyn Park police say officers and firefighters responded to a reported single-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of Highway 252 and 80th Avenue/Humboldt Avenue just after 7:20 a.m.
Authorities say the vehicle had started on fire.
Motorists then helped the men get out of the burning vehicle, according to a news release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The other man was taken to a hospital.
Authorities closed part of Highway 252 between 85th Avenue and Brookdale Drive to investigate the crash further on Saturday morning.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement agencies have not yet released information on which man was the driver and which one was the passenger or if any criminal charges are expected.
The Source: This story used information shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.