Brooklyn Park boys help rescue woman who fell through ice

Some Brooklyn Park boys were in the right place at the right time and potentially saved a woman’s life.

14-year-old Emerson Olson and his 11-year-old brother Everett were playing basketball at a park Sunday when two little girls came running up to them asking for help.

“They’re like mommy, mommy is in the lake and I was really confused, but I decided to go with it and sure enough, there’s a woman struggling in the lake,” the boys said.

“It was like a literal nightmare,” said Sheree Risvold, the woman.

She and her 5-year-old twins, Jameson and Magdalena, and her 2-year-old Imogen had seen the boys playing at the park. While they were there, Jameson, who has autism and wanders off, started running toward a pond behind some trees.

“I followed him and I kept telling him to come back, this is dangerous, come back,” Risvold said. “He got all the way across the pond and once I got to the center, the ice started to crack and I fell through.”

She says Jameson slipped in the hole with her but she was able to push him out and keep him away. She said her worst fear was that he would fall through the ice at a different spot on the pond and she wouldn’t be able to get to him.

“I just told my daughters, I said, I need you to go get the boys at basketball,” Risvold said.

“I was very freaked out, but I didn’t want to freak out too much because I didn’t want to make the situation worse,” said the boys.

Emerson called 911 and Everett helped keep the kids off the ice until Brooklyn Park Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office could get Sharee out of the water.

“I’m glad they were here because it would have been much more difficult to figure out the situation,” she said.

The boys said they typically don’t go to that park so it was fate they were there and ready to help on Sunday.

“It was really lucky that we were there,” the boys said.