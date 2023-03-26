Brooklyn Center shooting: 6 hurt in parking lot shooting

Six people were hurt Sunday evening after shots rang out in a Brooklyn Center parking lot.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. for the shooting off the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found more than 50 casings from three different weapons in the parking lot near the Girl Scouts Service Center -- but no victims.

While officers were investigating, they were notified about a shooting victim that had arrived at a hospital. Shortly after, they say five more victims arrived at the same hospital.

All the victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

"Multiple Detectives were called in to assist in the investigation. At this time, we have several active leads that we are pursuing. We don’t believe this was a random act and the general public is not at risk. Currently, we do not have any suspects in custody," wrote Commander Tony Gruenig in a press release.