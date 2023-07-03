Brooklyn Center PD: 2 dead after shooting in shopping center parking lot

article

Two people are dead after shots rang out in a parking lot outside a Brooklyn Center shopping center Monday morning.

The incident started around 11:40 a.m. when Brooklyn Center officers on patrol at the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping mall heard a single gunshot. As they were searching for where that shot came from, they heard a second shot and were waved down by a witness.

At a vehicle in the parking lot, officers found two people who had been shot: one inside a vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. Both people were ultimately pronounced dead from their wounds.

Our crews saw the investigation underway just outside the T.J. Maxx store. One of the victims, who appeared to be an older adult, was lying by the side of a gray sedan parked directly in front of the store.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but so far police say they don't believe it was a random incident. A handgun was found at the shooting scene.

Police say they aren't searching for any suspects at this time either.