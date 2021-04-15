Brooklyn Center issues curfew starting at 10 p.m. Thursday

article

Brooklyn Center officials have declared a curfew for Thursday night starting at 10 p.m., as the fifth night of protests is underway in the city.

The curfew will take effect starting at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday.

The City of Champlin, Minnesota has also set a curfew, which starts at 9 p.m. Thursday and runs until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, Minneapolis and St. Paul opted to go without curfews. No looting or break-ins were reported Thursday night in Minneapolis.

With or without curfews, Operation Safety Net -- the collective of law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities formed to prevent unrest surrounding the Chauvin trial -- remains in "Phase 3" of its operations, meaning there will be a more visible presence of police and National Guard members around the metro.

Curfews for Thursday

