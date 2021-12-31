8-year-old girl killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left an 8-year-old girl dead Wednesday night. The incident happened at 10:33 p.m. when a vehicle fatally struck the girl, then left the scene traveling southbound on Highway 252 at 66th Street.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2017-2018 white Nissan Rogue.

The State Patrol incident report identified the girl as Iliana Tasso.

The State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle. If you have any information call 763-279-4569.

