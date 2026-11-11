Push for traffic-calming measures in Highland Park after fatal dump truck crash

The Brief On October 29, a 69-year-old woman, identified as Karen McElveen, was killed while crossing at Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul. City and county leaders gathered community ideas for making the corridor safer on Nov. 10. City data shows Ford Parkway east of the river is a crash hot spot, with about a dozen crashes on the corridor in the last five years.



A deadly crosswalk crash near the old Ford plant redevelopment is driving new calls for safety changes at one of Highland Park’s busiest intersections.

Deadly crosswalk raises safety concerns

Big picture view:

Regulars in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood are still shaken after a woman was killed at the crosswalk at Cleveland Avenue and Ford Parkway in late October.

City transportation officials in a Nov. 10 community meeting reported that she had the walk signal and was in the crosswalk when a dump truck turning left on Cleveland hit her.

Local perspective:

"We’re a Catholic church, but we’re here for everyone," said Max Huber, parish director at Lumen Christi Catholic Community.

Huber said he saw the aftermath and said the area has gotten busier as redevelopment of the old Ford plant brings new families into the neighborhood.

"I live here too. I live five blocks from here and you can tell there’s a lot more traffic," said Huber.

Why you should care:

Huber said he worries the children walking to his school could get hurt because the streets have not kept up with the added traffic.

"I worry all the time. Just to make sure that they’re safe," said Huber.

He also said neighbors want action after speaking up about the area.

"As a concerned citizen, you want to hear that our voices are heard, and that something is going to be done," said Huber.

City, county hearing concerns

Big picture view:

During a feedback session held Nov. 10, St. Paul city and Ramsey county leaders cataloged ideas from the community, including flashing crosswalk lights and a protected left turn at the intersection.

By the numbers:

According to city data, Ford Parkway east of the river is a crash hot spot, though not as much as some downtown areas. Crash records show about a dozen crashes on the corridor in the last five years.

"One of the things around there is that we see awesome amounts of new neighbors. That also puts stress on the built infrastructure," said Asst. Mayor Nick Stumo-Langer during the community meeting.

What's next:

The city and county do not have specific plans for changes at the intersection. The listening session was described as a first step.

A resident at the session warned about the stakes if nothing changes. "If it continues like this more people will die," he said.

There are traffic-calming projects nearby, including one on Snelling Avenue, as part of a Transportation Safety Action Plan.