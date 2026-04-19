Brock Lesnar hints at retirement after WrestleMania match

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The Brief Lesnar lost to rising star Oba Femi after being pinned following Femi's "Fall from Grace" powerbomb finisher. After the match, Lesnar placed his gloves and boots in the center of the ring while fans chanted "Thank you, Brock," leading to speculation about retirement. No official announcement has been made, though Fightful reports many in WWE expected Lesnar to retire at SummerSlam in Minneapolis this summer.



After suffering a loss at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar seemed to hint at retirement after the match came to an end.

Lesnar loss to Oba Femi

What we know:

In what was one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend, Lesnar faced off with up-and-coming star Oba Femi. At 6-foot-6-inches tall and 330 pounds, Femi is one of the few superstars that can stand toe-to-toe in the ring with Lesnar.

Femi took a beating from Lesnar, including a devastating F-5 near the end of the match. Despite the F-5, Femi quickly rose to his feet and delivered a chokeslam on Lesnar, who followed up with his finisher – the "Fall from Grace" powerbomb.

The powerbomb was enough for a three count to earn Femi the win.

Lesnar retiring?

What's next:

Sitting in the ring after the match, an emotional Lesnar removed his gloves and boots. He placed them in the center of the ring and stood to applause from the fans, who cheered, "Thank you, Brock."

Lesnar was then joined by manager Paul Heyman, who raised his hand. Many are interpreting the display as Lesnar hinting toward his retirement. Leaving gear at the center of the ring is a sign of retirement in wrestling and MMA.

What we don't know:

No official announcement has been made about Lesnar's future with the WWE or wrestling. Fightful reports that many in the WWE are expecting Lesnar to retire at SummerSlam – not WrestleMania – which will be held this summer in Minneapolis.

The backstory:

Lesnar is 48 and will turn 49 this summer. He has been with the WWE since 2002. Before joining the WWE, Lesnar was a champion wrestler for the Minnesota Gophers, winning the 2000 NCAA National Championship.