Britney Spears inks $15M tell-all book deal: reports

Britney Spears has agreed to a $15 million book deal to produce a tell-all memoir, according to reports.

Spears, 41, signed the deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster, People magazine confirmed .

Simon & Schuster landed the book deal after a bidding war with multiple publishers, according to Page Six.

"The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," a publishing insider told the outlet .

The book project adds to Spears' list of things she's working on since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. A judge terminated the conservatorship, which had been run by her father Jamie Spears, in November.

The "Toxic" singer recently revealed she's been working on a new music project as she teased "what's to come" on Instagram.

Representatives for Spears nor Simon & Schuster immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

News of Spears' memoir comes after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her own book titled, "Things I Should Have Said." Spears and her sister had been publicly feuding during the lead-up to the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir. The book was released Jan. 18.

Spears called out Jamie Lynn on social media after the book became a national bestseller.

"National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!" Spears began her caption. "My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls--t !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all."

Spears went on to accuse Jamie Lynn of "lying" in the memoir.

"The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s--t but your f---ing lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn," she added.

While Jamie Lynn was promoting her book, Spears' lawyer sent her a cease-and-desist letter.

"If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

"We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," the letter continued.

In October, Spears teased that she was "thinking" of releasing a book. At the time, she said she was considering releasing a book in 2022 and offered a handful of potential titles.

