A bright idea to tackle Minnetonka carp problem makes waves with some homeowners

The Brief A new pilot program allows nighttime carp bow fishing in four bays of Lake Minnetonka. It’s by permit only and runs through June 30, helping rid the lake of a very invasive fish. Some homeowners say the bright lights being used by fishermen are becoming too invasive, as well.



At 10 p.m., Jay Nygard wandered into his backyard and began recording on his phone. Just beyond his dock in West Arm Bay, a boat of bow fisherman were hunting carp.

But as Nygard pans the camera to his home and those of his neighbors, the problem is clear as day.

"Look at this, they’re lighting up the whole house," he says in the video. "I guarantee right now our bedroom is all lit up, so is the neighbors."

A problem fish

The backstory:

The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District launched this pilot program to allow nighttime carp fishing as yet one more way to tackle what’s become a major problem. It’s estimated there are at least 60,000 carp in the lake, and for years other programs have tried to eliminate as many as possible.

The pilot program allows, by permit only, carp bow fishing in Halstead Bay, Harrison Bay, West Arm Bay and Jennings Bay from one half hour after sunset until 1 a.m.

It also states that lighting in the water should be limited to downward-facing LED lights only, to keep from being a problem for those who live along the shore.

Worries about confrontations

What we know:

When Jay took his video, posted to his "Turbine Guy" YouTube channel, he clearly showed the lights are indeed a problem.

He also recorded a bit of a confrontation.

Another boater comes by, sounds the horn and begins yelling about the lights, which aren’t just lighting up the water for the carp. They are illuminating all the homes beyond.

A few minutes later, the other boater returns and yells some more.

"I don’t want to see a big confrontation," Nygard told FOX 9. "So the best thing we can do is there’s obviously and issue so let’s find a way to compromise and make this work."

Nygard says they’ve been annoyed by the lights, too, blasting through their bedroom windows. He’d like the problem addressed before it escalates.

"Shield the lights better, make sure they’re all aimed down right. I’m not sure what the answer is, but I just want people to be able to get along. And I completely agree, let’s get rid of the carp."

The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has shorter office hours on Friday and was closed before FOX 9 could ask about how they may respond to the concerns about the bright lights.