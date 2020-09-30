Breonna Taylor case: Kentucky AG's office moves to delay release of grand-jury records

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office on Wednesday announced it moved to delay the release of grand-jury records in the controversial March police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, hours before the audio recording was to go public.

Cameron’s office filed a motion late Tuesday to delay the release by one week in order to protect the identity of the witnesses, particularly the private citizens, named in the recording, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. His office wants to "redact personal identifiers of any named person, and to redact both names and personal identifiers of any private citizen."

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office, told the newspaper in an email early Wednesday that the audio recording is 20 hours long. She said the office filed a motion to request additional time "to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers."

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith is expected to rule on the motion later Wednesday.

"We are complying with the judge’s order," Kuhn said.

Attorneys representing former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, and was the only officer involved in the raid to be indicted last week, also agreed with the delay, Cameron’s office said.

Cameron's office did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

This comes after an anonymous juror filed a motion Monday to have transcripts and a recording of the grand jury proceedings made public, as well as sought clarification as to what jurors can publicly discuss regarding the case. In response, Smith ordered Cameron’s office to file the recording in court by noon Wednesday.

Sitting down for an on-camera interview Tuesday, Cameron said his office planned to comply with the court order by making the recording public but expressed concerns that such a release could jeopardize the separate FBI investigation into Taylor’s case and could chill future grand jury proceedings.

Cameron said his office did not recommend murder charges against the other two officers involved in the March 13 raid, Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, to the grand jury. He said both were justified in their use of force since Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them first. The shot struck Mattingly in the leg and the sergeant later required surgery.

The grand jury indicted Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment last week in connection to shots fired into the apartment next door to Taylor’s while three people were home. He was not charged in connection to Taylor's death.

