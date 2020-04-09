Break-in at St. Paul, Minnesota home leads to hours-long standoff

A break-in at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota led to an hours-long standoff between the suspect and police Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., a resident returned to their home on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and found it had been broken into, according to the St. Paul Police Department. They encountered the suspect inside the house, armed with a knife.

A burglary suspect was taken away in an ambulance after an hours-long standoff in St. Paul, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

The resident was able to get away and call for help.

When officers arrived, the suspect was still inside the home. That led to a standoff, which ended around 1 a.m.

No additional details regarding the incident have been released.