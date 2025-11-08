Brainerd man killed after striking tree in Crow Wing County

The Brief A 56-year-old Brainerd man was killed after he went off the road and struck a tree in Oak Lawn Township in Crow Wing County. No one else was involved in the crash.



A Brainerd man was killed after striking a tree with his vehicle Friday evening in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m. a 56-year-old man was driving westbound on Highway 18.

The man then went off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the man died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say when led up to the crash.