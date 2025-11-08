Brainerd man killed after striking tree in Crow Wing County
OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brainerd man was killed after striking a tree with his vehicle Friday evening in Crow Wing County.
Crow Wing County fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m. a 56-year-old man was driving westbound on Highway 18.
The man then went off the road and hit a tree.
Authorities say the man died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say when led up to the crash.
The Source: A Minnesota State Patrol crash report.