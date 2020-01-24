Boy thrown from third level of Mall of America celebrates 6th birthday

article

The boy who was seriously injured after he was thrown from the third level of the Mall of America is celebrating another milestone.

Landen turned six years old on Friday, according to an update on his GoFundMe page.

"Our emotions are everywhere!" read the latest post. "We look at Landen in compete AWE every single day!"

In April, Landen was with his mother at the Mall of America, when a man "looking for someone to kill" approached Landen and threw him over the balcony, according to court documents. The nearly 40-foot fall left Landen seriously injured with a long road to recovery. Donations poured in with more than $1 million raised online.

According to family updates, Landen returned home in August and as of late November Landen was walking "perfectly." He is back at school, attending kindergarten.

In June, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. While it's been a difficult journey for Landen, he told his family he "feel[s] bad" for Aranda.

"[Landen] asks me all the time why that man threw him and I tell him, 'Someone must have really treated him bad in his life; and he must not have Jesus in his heart.' Landen agrees and says, 'Yeah, I feel bad for him,'" read the family's statement on the GoFundMe page.

Advertisement

Landen's also family shared their appreciation for all the support over the last nine months

"We could not feel more gratitude for all the prayers, financial support, cards, gifts, meals, the life saving help from all the first responders, and the exceptional medical care given to us with such incredible compassion," read a statement. "God has used you all to be the hands and feet of Jesus to help us all heal!"