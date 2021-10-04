Boy dies in ATV crash outside Little Falls, Minnesota

A 9-year-old boy died in an ATV crash Sunday in Morrison County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5 p.m., authorities received a report of an ATV accident with injuries on a private property in Lakin Township near Hillman, Minnesota.

Officials said a 10-year-old boy from Hillman was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV, and he had a 9-year-old boy riding passenger. The ATV was traveling near a cornfield when the operator lost control and the ATV eventually flipped, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The 10-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.