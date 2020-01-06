Boy, 13, stabbed at Community of Peace Academy in St. Paul

St. Paul Police are investigating a stabbing at a school that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, according to St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Sgt. Ernster says around 11 a.m. at Community of Peace Academy, a 13-year-old girl stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the stomach with a folding knife. At this time is it unclear what led up to the incident.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His injury was not serious and he is expected to recover.

After the stabbing, the girl left the school but was soon stopped by police. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

According to David Nunez, Community of Peace Academy's executive director, the school immediately went into lockdown. After the lockdown was cleared, the school leaders notified parents.The school's social worker will be providing crisis counseling as necessary.

"We are a community built around peace," read a statement from Nunez in part. "We are a community where relationships are valued, and because cooperation and partnership are key to ensuring a safe school environment, we wish to take this opportunity to encourage all members of our community to reach out immediately if they were to ever become aware of threats to the school, its students or staff."