Boom Island shooting suspect charged after being wounded by gunfire

A man wounded in the Boom Island mass shooting in Minneapolis is charged with unlawfully possessing a gun after multiple witnesses claim they saw him firing a gun during the shootout that night.

Dechelen Chavez Mastin-Wilson, 23, of St. Louis Park, was previously convicted of a crime of violence, which makes him ineligible to own or possess firearms and ammunition.

Police do not suspect him of firing the shots that killed Stageina Whiting, a young mother.

Boom Island shooting

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 9:30 p.m. at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on June 1.

Investigators found one woman dead and five other people wounded, along with about 130 spent shell casings in the area.

One of the people wounded was Mastin-Wilson, who was shot in the right arm and right hip. The criminal complaint states Mastin-Wilson told officers he did not know anything about the shooting and refused to answer further questions.

Investigators then spoke to witnesses and determined Mastin-Wilson was involved in a gang-related feud with other men at the party. The opposing gang members include 23-year-old Marquez Hill-Turnipseed, who is facing murder charges for the shooting.

In late June, police say they spoke with another witness who said they saw Mastin-Wilson firing a gun in the direction of where one of the victims was found by officers.

In July, officers spoke to a victim who was shot in the incident, but is not a known gang member and claimed not to know the parties involved in the shootout. That victim said a man matching Mastin-Wilson's description fired a gun in the same direction and location described by the witness. The victim then pointed to a picture of Mastin-Wilson and said "he was 90% certain" Mastin-Wilson was the person he saw shooting.

Mastin-Wilson is currently in jail on charges of possessing a gun as a prohibited person and a separate felony charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Other suspects charged

Dig deeper:

Court documents show 23-year-old Zyere Jakye Porter is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting, and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.