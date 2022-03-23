Bodycam video: Wisconsin deputy rescued after falling through ice

Body camera video shows the scary moments as a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy fell through ice while searching for a snowmobiler over the weekend.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday morning on Prairie Lake near the Wolf's Den Resort in Cameron.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were on the lake, attempting to find a snowmobiler who had reportedly gone through the ice when they fell in themselves.

Firefighters and bystanders who were nearby were able to help rescue the deputies. One was transported to the hospital for treatment while the other was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The deputy who was taken to the hospital was released the following morning. The sheriff says the snowmobiler was also rescued and transported to the hospital and was released on Sunday.

The video shows one of the deputies falling through the ice, as they worked to search for the snowmobiler. The sheriff's office says they are working to find footage from the second deputy going through the ice.

In a news release, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald writes of the video:

Advertisement

"At this point in the investigation we are not even sure the snowmobiler had gone through the ice and is still trying to determine if he took a different route home, went through the ice, broke down somewhere or maybe crashed on the shore line. They are walking out to a portion of the lake where an aerator is used to keep the ice open, to try and see if they can locate or see anything, as we had information that the snowmobile did have a jacket with a flotation device in it if he went through, when Deputy Sedani breaks through. He is pulled out and taken by the UTV back to shore to a bar to warm up and get his equipment off. Deputy Hughes hears something after they leave and is investigating when she locates him in the water, radios the location in and then falls through."