Hudson police investigate after a body was recovered from St. Croix River

article

Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River at a park in Hudson, Wisconsin Saturday morning.

According to the Hudson Police Department, officers responded to Lake Front Park, south of Dike Road, just before 8:30 a.m. on reports of a body in the water. The body was located and recovered from the water.

Police say this is an active investigation, and there aren't any threats or danger to the community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.