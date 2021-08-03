Body recovered from Schulze Lake in Eagan

Firefighters recovered a body near the swimming area of Schulze Lake beach in Eagan's Lebanon Hills Park Tuesday morning, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the beach after a park guest reported there was a body in the water. The fire department later pulled a man's body out of the water.

Officials reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man matching the victim's description get out of a vehicle in the parking lot on Sunday afternoon. Video showed he headed toward the beach with a towel in hand.

The beach was closed Tuesday morning during the recovery process but has since reopened.

The case remains under investigation.