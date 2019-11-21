Body of missing Chisholm, Minnesota man found in woods near Virginia

article

The body of a man from Chisholm, Minnesota who had been missing since May 2018 was found last week in the woods near where he was last seen, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Family members of 52-year-old Christopher Quirk reported him missing on May 8, 2018. He was last seen in Virginia, approximately 20 miles away.

A person walking in the woods in Wuori Township near Virginia came across Quirk’s body on Nov. 13 and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The body was badly decomposed and frozen.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death appears to be self-inflicted and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.