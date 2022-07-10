Body of humpback whale washes up in Cape May County

A dead humpback whale has been found close to shore in New Jersey on Sunday, prompting a response from local and state emergency crews.

The whale's body could be seen caught under a pier near North Wildwood in a Facebook photo posted by Grassy Sound Marina.

New Jersey State Marine Police were on the scene, waiting for the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Stranding Center, according to the post.

Whale washes up in Cape May County. (Grassy Sound Marina)

"A 25-foot juvenile humpback whale. It’s been deceased for a time. A terrapin was feasting on it here," Grassy Sound Marina said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Not known at this time how crews will dispose of the body, or how long the whale has been deceased.