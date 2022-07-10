Expand / Collapse search

Body of humpback whale washes up in Cape May County

By Dave Kinchen and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated July 11, 2022 10:07AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Body of humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood

A dead humpback whale was found close to shore in Cape May County on Sunday, prompting a response from local and state emergency crews.

NORTH WILDWOOD N.J. - A dead humpback whale has been found close to shore in New Jersey on Sunday, prompting a response from local and state emergency crews.

The whale's body could be seen caught under a pier near North Wildwood in a Facebook photo posted by Grassy Sound Marina.

Body of humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood

A dead humpback whale was found close to shore in North Wildwood on Sunday, prompting a response from local and state emergency crews.

New Jersey State Marine Police were on the scene, waiting for the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Stranding Center, according to the post.

293071878_552231149702917_1229405526471197329_n

Whale washes up in Cape May County. (Grassy Sound Marina)

"A 25-foot juvenile humpback whale. It’s been deceased for a time. A terrapin was feasting on it here," Grassy Sound Marina said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Not known at this time how crews will dispose of the body, or how long the whale has been deceased.