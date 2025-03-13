Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Elk River landfill was trucking company employee, police say

By
Published  March 13, 2025 4:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
police lights article

Police lights. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The body of a trucking company employee was found in the Elk River landfill on Tuesday morning.
    • Police say the employee was delivering waste to the landfill.
    • No foul play is expected.

ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elk River police are investigating a dead body that was found in a landfill on Tuesday morning.

Body found in Elk River landfill 

What we know:

Police say they responded to the Elk River Landfill just after 9 a.m. Tuesday for an employee who was reported missing.

The employee worked for a trucking company and was delivering waste to the landfill, according to a news release from police. 

Officers then found the employee's body in the landfill.

No foul play is suspected, but police say it is an open investigation.

What we don't know:

Details on the identity of the body have not yet been released. 

Police have not released information on the cause of death. 

The Source: A news release from the Elk River Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyElk River