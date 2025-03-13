Body found in Elk River landfill was trucking company employee, police say
ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elk River police are investigating a dead body that was found in a landfill on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Elk River landfill
What we know:
Police say they responded to the Elk River Landfill just after 9 a.m. Tuesday for an employee who was reported missing.
The employee worked for a trucking company and was delivering waste to the landfill, according to a news release from police.
Officers then found the employee's body in the landfill.
No foul play is suspected, but police say it is an open investigation.
What we don't know:
Details on the identity of the body have not yet been released.
Police have not released information on the cause of death.
The Source: A news release from the Elk River Police Department.