Body found in Elk River landfill was trucking company employee, police say

The Brief The body of a trucking company employee was found in the Elk River landfill on Tuesday morning. Police say the employee was delivering waste to the landfill. No foul play is expected.



Elk River police are investigating a dead body that was found in a landfill on Tuesday morning.

Body found in Elk River landfill

What we know:

Police say they responded to the Elk River Landfill just after 9 a.m. Tuesday for an employee who was reported missing.

The employee worked for a trucking company and was delivering waste to the landfill, according to a news release from police.

Officers then found the employee's body in the landfill.

No foul play is suspected, but police say it is an open investigation.

What we don't know:

Details on the identity of the body have not yet been released.

Police have not released information on the cause of death.