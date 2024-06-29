Body found in creek at Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove

article

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was found in a creek at the Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove Saturday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said water patrol deputies responded to the call at about 3:35 p.m. after a maintenance worker discovered the body.

Deputies then found the body, described as an adult, in a holding pond in the area.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased person and the official cause of death at a later date.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.