Body found in creek at Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was found in a creek at the Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove Saturday afternoon.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said water patrol deputies responded to the call at about 3:35 p.m. after a maintenance worker discovered the body.
Deputies then found the body, described as an adult, in a holding pond in the area.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased person and the official cause of death at a later date.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.