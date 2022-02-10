Bob Saget died from head trauma after 'unwitnessed fall', medical examiner says

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner released a statement on Bob Saget's cause of death.

His family released a statement on Wednesday saying he died from head trauma. Per the statement, citing authorities, Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

The medical examiner released the following statement on Thursday:

"In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.

Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Officials say it's possible he suffered ‘brain bleed' after hitting his head and there was a bruise discovered on the back of his neck.

Central Florida Neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq says the injury could've happened anytime within a 12 to 24 hour period prior to his passing.

"What can often happen, we hit our head and have a slight headache or neck pain and don't think anything of it," she says. "But unfortunately there are certain types of bleeds both on the outside of the brain layers and on the inside that can lead to serious consequences."

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," the star wrote in his final social media post. "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s--t."

In addition to his standup comedy and hosting "America's Funniest Videos," Saget was best known for playing loving patriarch Danny Tanner on "Full House" — a single parent who teams up with his best friend and his brother-in-law to raise his three daughters after the death of his wife.

The actor reprised the role a number of times on the show's Netflix follow-up "Fuller House" alongside his fellow cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and more.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

