Boat launch murder nets 34.5-year sentence for Rochester man

The Brief Craig Alan Hameister has been sentenced to 415 months, or roughly 34.5 years, in prison for the June 2025 murder of Melissa Hunt in Kellogg, Minnesota. Hameister pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and admitted to shooting Hunt. Hunt was able to identify Hameister before dying from her injuries.



A Wabasha County court has sentenced Craig Alan Hameister to more than 34 years in prison for the murder of Melissa Hunt in June 2025.

Hameister sentenced for murder of Melissa Hunt

What we know:

Hameister pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder on March 3, 2026, admitting he shot Hunt "in the face" with a handgun and intended to kill her. The sentence handed down was 415 months, which is more than 34.5 years behind bars.

The backstory:

Authorities say that on June 18, 2025, Hameister shot Hunt at a boat launch in Kellogg, Minnesota.

After the shooting, he fled the scene, and despite her injuries, Hunt was able to drive to a nearby home and ID him as the person who shot her.

She was then taken to a hospital, where she died from the wound.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Hunt’s ability to ID her attacker, even after suffering her fatal injuries, was key in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office after a referral from Wabasha County Attorney Matthew Stinson. The attorney general’s office became involved after a formal request from the county attorney, according to a press release.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) were also involved in the investigation, the press release notes.

What they're saying:

"Melissa should still be with us today. Those who were lucky enough to have known Melissa say she was kind, caring, and loved her daughters dearly. Her loss is such a tragedy, and I’m keeping her family in my prayers," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement following the sentencing.