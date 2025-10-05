Blues Saloon employee arrested after punching adult male, causing serious injury

The Brief An employee at Blues Saloon in St. Paul is in custody after punching an adult male near the bar early Sunday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody on suspicion of first-degree assault.



An employee of a St. Paul bar was arrested early Sunday morning after assaulting an adult male who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Blues Saloon assault

What we know:

St. Paul police responded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue on a report of a hit-and-run. Officers observed a man lying on the ground in a nearby parking lot, unconscious and not breathing.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bar employee admits to punch

What they're saying:

Witnesses at the scene told police the victim was punched by an employee at Blues Saloon, located at 1638 Rice Street. The employee, an adult male, told officers he struck the victim. The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault.

What we don't know:

What led up the incident remains under investigation, which is active.