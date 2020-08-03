Blue Line Extension Project stalls after failed cooperation with BNSF

It's back to the drawing board for a $1.5 billion light rail project in the Twin Cities metro.

Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council officials say they're reworking plans for the Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail project.

BNSF Railway has repeatedly said that it’s not interested in sharing its right of way on eight miles of the light rail's proposed route.

"This project is a critical element in meeting our transportation needs for a growing region,” said Metropolitan Chair Charlie Zelle in a press release. “Our commitment to the Blue Line Extension has not changed and I look forward to working with project partners and community stakeholders as we chart our new pathway forward."

The line would have linked downtown Minneapolis to the north side of the city, Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

Service was supposed to begin in 2024.

