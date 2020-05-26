Bloomington man dies while kayaking on Long Lake

A Bloomington, Minnesota man drowned after his kayak tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office received a report that a man was found unresponsive on Long Lake in Glen Township. The kayak was on its side and and the man was still in it, but he was face down in the water.

A father and son, who were nearby, brought the kayaker to shore and started CPR. When responders arrived, they took over CPR, but were unable to revive the man.

The bystanders told authorities they saw the man fishing from his kayak earlier in the day and he was wearing a life vest.

The man has been identified as 62-year-old Paul Mott of Bloomington, Minnesota. According to preliminary investigation, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined Mott died of freshwater drowning.