Bloomington shooting leaves man in critical condition, police searching for suspect

An early morning shooting in Bloomington left one man in critical condition, and police searching for a shooter who they believe might be known by the victim.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, officers responded to the 800 block of American Boulevard East on the report of shots fired.

Responding officers located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head who was unresponsive, but still breathing. Authorities transported him to the Hennepin County Medical Center by authorities, where he is in critical condition, police said.

According to police, it is believed the victim was shot by a suspect he may have known.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department.