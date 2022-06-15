Bite Squad to continue gas discount card for drivers

Bite Squad delivery drivers struggling to make ends meet through surging prices for gasoline will continue to get a little relief, according to a recent announcement from the company.

The on-demand food delivery service founded in Minneapolis implemented a GasCard program in March that gives drivers 5% off gas purchases from all major gas stations. The GasCard is located within the driver app, but the discount can only be accessed after purchasing a card.

"We talk with our drivers every day, and they tell us the help with paying for gas is essential. We’re glad we can make our GasCard permanent while others are ending their assistance programs," said Chris Barnes, director of driver experience, in a statement.

The national average retail price for regular gasoline reached another record high Wednesday, sitting at $4.955 per gallon.

In Minnesota, prices recently jumped 35 cents in one week – the largest hike in nearly a decade.

As of March 31, 2021, Bite Squad and its other delivery services operate in approximately 1,000 cities in the U.S.