Lawmaker seeking $7 million to bring 3 major golf tournaments to Minnesota by 2040

The Brief A Minnesota lawmaker is seeking $7 million in state funding to bring three major golf tournaments to the area between 2030 and 2040. Senator Ann Rest wants to bring a PGA Championship, Women's PGA Championship and another Ryder Cup to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. Hazeltine is hosting is year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the 2029 Ryder Cup. It last hosted the Ryder Cup in 2016.



A Minnesota lawmaker wants to bring three major golf tournaments to the Twin Cities metro by 2040, and is seeking state money to get the project off the tee.

Hazeltine to host 3 major golf events?

What we know:

Senator Ann Rest out of New Hope, the chair of the Senate Tax Committee, introduced a bill last week that aims to bring three major events to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

The golf course is already hosting the 2029 Ryder Cup. This bill aims to bring a PGA Championship, a Women’s PGA Championship and another Ryder Cup to the Twin Cities between 2030 and 2040.

Rest is seeking $7 million in state funding, which would be used for public safety, such as police, fire, ambulance and public works efforts to the City of Chaska. Funding would also be used for transportation and infrastructure costs.

State officials say Minnesota could see up to $600 million in economic impact from an event like the Ryder Cup, which brings hundreds of thousands of fans to the host site.

Other PGA events could bring up to $200 million to the state. A similar proposal last year didn’t make it out of committee.

Professional golf in Minnesota

The backstory:

The Twin Cities already has a PGA Tour stop, with the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The tournament finished its seventh year in 2025, and agreed to a five-year extension with the PGA to remain in Minnesota through 2030.

Hazeltine is no stranger to the biggest events in golf. It’s hosting the 2026 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship, one of the majors on the LPGA circuit. Here’s a look at some of the other big tournaments Hazeltine has hosted:

1966 U.S. Women’s Open

1970 U.S. Open

1977 U.S. Women’s Open

1991 U.S. Open

2002 PGA Championship

2009 PGA Championship

2016 Ryder Cup

2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Interlachen Country Club in Edina also served as the host for the 2002 Solheim Cup, the women’s version of the Ryder Cup, and the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open.

What's next:

Hazeltine is already in the process of getting ready for this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.